Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are celebrating their seventh anniversary by sharing some sweet posts to mark the occasion. On Monday, Union took to Instagram to share an adorable slideshow of photos and videos from their wedding day, vacations they've taken together, family moments and more.

"Ain't No Stoppin Us Now. 7 years and a lifetime to go. My best friend, the coolest homie, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband. I 🖤 you @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary baby. #WeAllWeGot," the actress captioned the anniversary post.

Wade reposted his wife's tribute on his Instagram Story, writing, "7 YEARS WAS LIGHT...LFG!"

The Bring It On star and the former NBA great got married in 2014 in a lavish ceremony filled with their friends and family at the Chateau Artisan Castle in Miami.

The couple celebrated their big day appropriately in Paris, the city of love. Last week, the couple shared some snaps from their European vacation. In photos posted to Instagram, Union, 48, and Wade, 39, soaked up the sun in swimsuits on the deck of a yacht off the coast of Corsica, and couldn't have looked happier.

The post included a video of her and Wade sharing a sweet kiss, as her husband reached around and grabbed her backside.

"Stop playin wit that man!!! 😂🛥🌊" Union jokingly captioned the post, which also included some pics of some gorgeous seaside towns and a romantic sunset shot of the couple looking off into the distance over the ocean.

Wade shared another series of steamy shots from the deck of the boat, as he and Union stood side-by-side looking out over the waters.

The couple has been in France and the Mediterranean, spending time in Paris, Monaco, Corsica, Sardinia, and several other stunning Italian towns such as Capri, Positano and Ponza over the past few weeks as part of what they have been referring to as the "#WadesWorldTour2021"

The pair has spent the vacation with their close family and friends, trying to take in as much sun and fun as possible.

The pair, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia, as well as Wade's 19-year-old son, Zaire, 14-year-old daughter, Zaya, and 7-year-old son, Xavier, opened up to ET's Lauren Zima in May, where they shared how proud they are of their accomplished and adorable children.

Reflecting on their children's accomplishments and aspirations, Union said with a smile, "We cry a lot. Or, well, I cry a lot."

"We're very proud, and I think what we're most proud of is what we're trying to do with them. You know, we try to push with them, we try to push [them to be] their authentic selves," Wade shared. "We're not trying to make them wear a mask or be someone that they're not... we've done that since Zaya was three years old and we'll continue now that Kaavia is two years old."

"We really try to push them to understand that in this house, in this yard, these gates, there's freedom in here," he continued. "Because life is hard enough, you know? And we understand that, so it's our job, inside of our home, to [make sure] they feel loved, that they feel seen, that they feel heard, and they feel they can be themselves."

