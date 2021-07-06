Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade spent their holiday weekend on the sweetest getaway with their favorite people -- each other!

The couple escaped to the Hamptons with their 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia, and some friends for the Fourth of July weekend, sharing some adorable moments from their trip on Instagram. In one post, Union and Wade posed barefoot together on a beach, showing some sweet PDA for the camera. The actress captioned the post with a fireworks emoji and two black hearts. In another post, a short video clip showed the two posing with Kaavia for a family photo, which Union captioned, "Family Time North Fork Edition."

The actress also shared candid photos of her and Wade cuddled up as they watch their baby girl playing. "Us watching @kaaviajames be fearless and live her best life. The best feeling," Union wrote in the caption.

The parents recently opened up to ET about how proud they are of their accomplished and adorable children -- including Wade's 19-year-old son, Zaire, 13-year-old daughter, Zaya, and 7-year-old son, Xavier.

Reflecting on their children's accomplishments and aspirations, Union said with a smile, "We cry a lot. Or, well, I cry a lot."

"We're very proud, and I think what we're most proud of is what we're trying to do with them. You know, we try to push with them, we try to push [them to be] their authentic selves," Wade shared. "We're not trying to make them wear a mask or be someone that they're not... we've done that since Zaya was three years old and we'll continue now that Kaavia is two years old."

"We really try to push them to understand that in this house, in this yard, these gates, there's freedom in here," he continued. "Because life is hard enough, you know? And we understand that, so it's our job, inside of our home, to [make sure] they feel loved, that they feel seen, that they feel heard, and they feel they can be themselves."

See more on the couple and their children ahead.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Share How Their 2-Year-Old Inspired a ‘Shady’ Book (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade 'So Proud' as Daughter Zaya Turns 14

Gabrielle Union Sets Record Straight on Daughter Kaavia's Valentino

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade on Their Parenting Beliefs

Bindi Irwin, Gigi Hadid, Gabrielle Union & More Celebrate Mother's Day

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Open Up About Raising Their Children

Related Gallery