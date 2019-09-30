Brrr, it's cold in here, there must be some Clovers in the atmosphere! Gabrielle Union's daughter, Kaavia Wade, is following in her mom's cheerleading footsteps.

The 46-year-old actress gave fans major Bring It On vibes over the weekend, when she shared several photos of her 10-month-old daughter rocking a cheerleader costume with the same colors as the East Compton Clovers from the hit 2000 film.

"Bring it!!!!! Thank you @runzarestaurants for @kaaviajames Runza Clovers outfit to kick off her very 1st visit to #Nebraska," Union captioned the precious pics.

In the cheerleader flick, Union played Isis, the captain of the East Compton Clovers, who faces off against the Rancho Carne Toros and Captain Torrance (Kirsten Dunst).

Kaavia also "posted" some pics of the look to her own personal Instagram account with the caption, "Of course I brought it. #Clover4Life #BringItOn #NebraskaGirl."

In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Union's co-star, Kirsten Dunst, expressed interest in a Bring It On sequel. "If they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie. It would be so fun!" she exclaimed.

