Gabrielle Union and Kirsten Dunst just gave us the best Bring It On reunion we didn't know we needed!

The two actresses are featured in the spring/summer 2020 Rodarte Collection Portrait Series released this week. In a handful of photos, Union, 46, and Dunst, 37, are lavishly dressed in ethereal couture designs.

While the two are not photographed together, they referenced their 2000 cheerleader comedy in the best way possible. It all started when a fan tweeted, "Isis and Torrance snapped @itsgabrielleu @kirstendunst @VogueRunway," calling the actresses by their character names.

"Dare I say... We brought it 🤔😬🤗," Union quipped as she retweeted photos of the shoot.

Dare I say... We brought it 🤔😬🤗 https://t.co/zN8rlaPL97 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 5, 2019

Dunst also took it upon herself to share photos of them both, tweeting, "It’s been brought ⁦ @OfficialRodarte ⁩ ⁦ @itsgabrielleu."

To make this even sweeter, Bring It On director Peyton Reed retweeted Dunst, perfectly adding, "Brava, @itsgabrielleu and @kirstendunst! ❤️."

The Rodarte campaign also featured another sweet reunion between former Mad Men mother-daughter co-stars, January Jones and Kiernan Shipka.

Meanwhile, the cheerleading flick has been on Dunst's mind lately as last month she reflected on her career and said she wishes she was recognized as more than "the girl from Bring It On."

"I've never been recognized in my industry. I’ve never been nominated for anything. Maybe, like, twice for Golden Globes when I was little and one for Fargo. But, like, I always feel like nobody -- I don’t know," she said in an interview with SiriusXM’s Larry Flick of In Depth With Larry Flick. “Maybe they think I’m just the girl from Bring It On? I don’t know.”

“I just feel like, ‘What did I do?’ I’m so chill, maybe I don’t play the game enough?” she pondered. "I don’t know."

ET was on the set of Bring It On, where both Dunst and Union talked about their time making the movie. Watch below to see what they shared.

