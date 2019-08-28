Gabrielle Union is paying tribute to her loving husband.

The actress took her seat behind the judges table on Tuesday's America's Got Talent, and she rocked a very special fashion choice for the live quarterfinals -- a black-and-white dress covered in throwback pics of her husband, Dwyane Wade.

The snapshot, plastered all over her gown, featured the same smiling photo of the NBA star from when he was a young child.

"I'm literally wearing my husband," Union told ET's Denny Directo backstage after the show.

And, as Union jokingly explained, she's expecting Wade to reciprocate by wearing her face all over him at some point in the near future.

"I believe, as per our prenup, he actually has to," she said, with a laugh. "Once a year you have to drape yourself in the other persons face, it's a technically. But if you don't, the kicker doesn't come in, so were super committed to this."

Union and her husband -- who served as a guest judge during the Judge Cuts Round earlier this season -- posed together backstage after Tuesday's show, along with their 9-month-old daughter, Kaavia.

During Wade's appearance on AGT, the retired basketball star awarded his Golden Buzzer to an amazing Indian acrobatic dance team known as V.Unbeatable, who came back to slay during the quarterfinals, and were voted through to the semifinals.

Fans who tune in for the specialAGT results show -- Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC -- will find out which seven final acts will be headed to the semifinals after Tuesday's tough night of competition. Check out the video below to see more.

