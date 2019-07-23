America's Got Talent returns Tuesday night, and ET will be following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments from the second night of this season's Judge Cuts rounds.

The show's panel of charismatic judges -- including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and newcomers Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough -- will be joined by a special guest judge, NBA superstar (and Union's husband) Dwyane Wade, as they check out some of the hopefuls who made it through the auditions give it their best shot yet again with all new performances.

Out of 18 acts, only seven will be moving on tonight, and it'll be up to Wade to decide who gets honored with the coveted Golden Buzzer, saving them from any chance of getting the ax this week.

The fun kicks off 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can watch along with ET for a look at all the acts who laid it all on the line for their big shot this week.

Last week, fans were treated to the first night of the Judge Cuts round, with special guest judge Brad Paisley, who awarded the Golden Buzzer to a 15-year-old singer-songwriter named Sophie Pecora, who wowed the crowd with an original song called "Misfits."

For more on the exciting season thus far, including last week's inspiring Golden Buzzer winner, check out the video below.

