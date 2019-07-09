America's Got Talent returns Tuesday night, and ET will be following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments from the sixth week of the Season 14 Audition Rounds.

The show's panel of charismatic judges -- including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and newcomers Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough -- will be weighing in on a whole new set of performers and hopefuls who are putting everything on the line for a shot at moving on to the next round of competition or maybe the coveted Golden Buzzer.

Last week, fans were treated to a recap of all the best moments from the first five nights of auditions, but this will be the last week of new contestants before the Judge Cuts rounds kick off next Tuesday. And tonight, fans are expected to see Hough give out the last Golden Buzzer of the auditions.

The fun kicks off 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can watch along with ET for a look at all the acts who laid it all on the line for their big shot this week.

For more on the exciting season thus far, check out the video below.

