Tuesday's new America's Got Talent brought a number of powerful, emotional and inspiring acts to the stage, but, as usual, the show saved the best for last with an audition by the Detroit Youth Choir.

The sizable singing group, made up of children of all ages who live in Detroit, were excited and enthusiastic before they came out, and in a package that aired before the performance, choir leader Anthony White shared some words of encouragement with his singers.

"We can take that little bit of talent and pour some water on it and grow it," White shared with one student. "Be proud of what you represent."

The participation of the choir stuck a particular cord with host Terry Crews, who was born and raised in Flint, Michigan.

"Let me tell you, Mr. White, people like you are the reason I am where I am right now," Crews told the Choir director and the young vocalists backstage before their performance.

"All it takes is one person to believe that you can do it, and you have that," Crews added, his voice already shaking with emotion. "That's more than many people have on this Earth."

"Our mission is to show that young people from Detroit can be somebody," White explained, before his large group of young performers broke out into an epic cover of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' "Can't Hold Us," with different singers tackling the rapid-fire lyrics as the choir slayed the backing vocals.

"This was your moment," Howie Mandel shared after the act. "The rapping and the signing and the dancing, it's so much more than you expect from every other choir. I love you."

"If you can keep doing this, where every performance is the last thing you'd expect a choir to do, you could win this," Simon added, after having mentioned before the act that a choir had never actually won AGT.

While all the judges were ready to give their "yes" votes, that wasn't enough for Crews, who took the stage with tears in his eyes to share a passionate message about how much the performance, and the choir meant to him.

"I'm so sorry to interrupt, but I have to tell you, every young man and woman on this stage represents me and where I came from," Crews shared. "I remember sitting at my window in Flint, Michigan, dreaming that I wanted to make it and that I wanted to be here. And they're here."

"They did so well that I have to do this," Crews said as he walked over to the judges' panel and up to the Golden Buzzer.

"All it takes is one person to believe in a young man or woman for them to reach their dreams, and you are that man, sir," Terry tells the choir leader before slamming the Golden Buzzer and showering them in sparkling confetti.

The honor brings the entire stage filled with hopeful young performers to exuberant tears as their family members cried with joy from the audience.

Last week, the Golden Buzzer came courtesy of Cowell, who used it to celebrate the virtuoso talent of an 11-year-old violinist and cancer survivor who brought tears to everyone's eyes with his inspirational and deeply touching story of battling both his illness and bullies, as well as his powerhouse performance of Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger." Check out the video below to see more.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

