America's Got Talent returns Tuesday night, and ET will be following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments from the fourth week of the Season 14 Audition Rounds.

The show's panel of charismatic judges -- including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and newcomers Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough -- will be weighing in on a whole new set of performers and hopefuls who are putting everything on the line for a shot at moving on to the next round of competition or maybe the coveted Golden Buzzer.

Last week, the judges were wowed by a brilliant stand-up comic and king of one-liners, a stunning background singer taking her first impressive steps into the spotlight and a charming, beer-drinking Australian magician, among many other amazing acts.

Meanwhile, last week's Golden Buzzer came courtesy of Cowell, who used it to celebrate the virtuoso talent of an 11-year-old violinist and cancer survivor who brought tears to everyone's eyes with his inspirational and deeply touching story of battling both his illness and bullies, as well as his powerhouse performance of Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger."

The fun kicks off 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can watch along with ET for a look at all the acts who laid it all on the line for their big shot this week.

For more on last week's exciting episode, check out the video below.

