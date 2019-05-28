America's Got Talent returns Tuesday night, and ET will be following along throughout the two-hour premiere to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments.

Two new judges will be seated behind the desk and a slew of new acts will risk life and limb -- and dignity -- for a shot at moving on to the next round of competition or maybe the coveted Golden Buzzer.

Returning judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel will be joined by newcomers Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, who are replacing previous stars Heidi Klum and Mel B. Will the new dynamic at the judges' table bring bigger sparks or will we be getting a more harmonious season without Simon and Mel's bickering?

The fun kicks off 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can watch along with ET for a look at all the acts who gave it their best shot during the big season premiere.

For more on the show's two new judges -- and new host Terry Crews, who previously hosted the special season of America's Got Talent: The Champions -- check out the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Maren Morris Says She Was Rejected From 'America's Got Talent,' American Idol' and 'The Voice'

'America's Got Talent's' New Judges Dish on Bringing 'Compassion' and 'Empathy' to the Competition (Exclusive)

'America's Got Talent' Debuts First Look at New Judges as the Show Tapes Season 14 Auditions

Heidi Klum Addresses Leaving 'America's Got Talent' After 6 Years as a Judge

Related Gallery