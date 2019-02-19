Heidi Klum is saying "Auf Wiedersehen" to America's Got Talent.

Following the finale of AGT: The Champions on Monday, Klum took to social media to say goodbye to her six-year-long role as a judge on the series.

In a video featuring some of her best moments on the competition series, Klum described how she learned the AGT job was hers and what it meant to her to land the gig.

"I was asked by America's Got Talent to come in for a meeting. I didn't hear anything afterwards until I saw in the newspaper that Melanie Brown got the job," she recalled in the clip. "I'm like, 'Darn, I lost it! I'm not getting it.'"

"Two weeks before the show started shooting they called me and said, 'We want to hire you as one of the judges,'" she continued. "And I said, 'But you already booked Mel. I saw it in the newspaper.' And they said, 'Well, guess what? For the first time, we have four judges.' I was like, 'Hallelujah!'"

Klum also tweeted out a slideshow compilation of herself and her fellow judges -- Mel B, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel -- making hilarious faces with Snapchat filters. Additionally, the supermodel shared a group shot of her co-workers.

"I wanted to say THANK YOU 🙏🏻 ❤️ and how amazing the past 6 years have been while working on @AGT," she captioned the pics. "… I love my fellow judges, our hosts & AMAZING CREW 😘… It’s been such an incredible experience and I will miss ALL OF YOU very much! I will be watching and voting from home!"

Klum's posts came after it was revealed that she and Mel B will be replaced by Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union next season. Additionally, Tyra Banks will not return as host, with Terry Crews stepping into her shoes after his successful hosting gig on AGT: The Champions.

Both of the outgoing judges have been with America's Got Talent since season eight, when Klum replaced Sharon Osbourne and Mel B became the show's fourth judge, after only having three judges previously.

A source close to the AGT production told ET that NBC simply wanted to "change things up" and that there wasn't any particular reason for swapping out Mel B and Klum as judges.

"It was a network decision. The show does well because it has no problem adding new people and making changes," the source adds. "Also, Heidi, Mel B and Tyra have major projects coming up that they need to focus on. There was no drama."

In October, Crews spoke with ET about hosting AGT: The Champions, explaining that he didn't look to Nick Cannon or Banks for advice before taking the prestigious gig.

"You know what, I specifically did not try to get any pointers from Nick or Tyra," he said at the time. "They're both good friends of mine, but I wanted to bring what I was going to bring, you know what I mean? I was like, I'm gonna pop my pecs, you can't tell me not to pop my pecs."

