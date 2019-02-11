America's Got Talent: The Champions finals kicked off Monday night, with all 10 acts performing their hearts out for the chance to be crowned the best of the best.

While there were a number of different kinds of acts duking it out -- including a comedian, an opera singer, a magician, a singing ventriloquist and a knife-throwing duo, among others -- the night was filled with some seriously amazing powerhouse female vocalists.

From Christina Ramos' rocking reimagining of Blondie's "Call Me" to Susan Boyle's nostalgia-filled call-back to her big debut on Britain's Got Talent, the finals raised the bar when it came to scene-stealing musical numbers.

Here's a look at some of the dynamic singers who brought real girl power to the first night of the AGT: Champions finals.

Christina Ramos

The jaw-dropping performer, who won Spain’s Got Talent in 2016, proved why she took home the title with an incredible, high-energy cover of Blondie's "Call Me" that fused opera and rock in a whole new way.

Kechi

The inspirational singer, who earned the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell during the first rounds of AGT: Champions, wowed the judges once again with a deeply emotional and powerful performance of Sia's "Opportunity."

Angelica Hale

The 11-year-old musical phenom, who also earned a Golden Buzzer -- from Howie Mandel earlier this season -- didn't disappoint the judges at all when she hit some amazing high notes during her performance of James Arthur's "Impossible."

Susan Boyle

Arguably one of the most famous singers to ever come out of the international Got Talent franchise, Boyle took things back to the very beginning of her fame with an unbelievably powerful cover of the Les Miserables tune "I Dreamed a Dream" that really seemed to get to Simon Cowell on a deep level.

America's Got Talent: The Champions crowns a winner next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Meanwhile, check out the video below for some big news on two new judges who will be joining AGT when season 14 kicks off later this year.

RELATED CONTENT:

Susan Boyle Brought to Tears During 'AGT: The Champions' Premiere

'AGT: Champions' Finals: The Judges Put Their Lives on the Line for Nerve-Racking Crossbow Stunt

'AGT: The Champions' Host Terry Crews Slams Golden Buzzer for Jaw-Dropping Sand Artist