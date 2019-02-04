America's Got Talent: The Champions host Terry Crews got his chance at awarding the Golden Buzzer on Monday's new episode, and the beaming actor waited for just the right contestant.

Taking the stage halfway through the show, wildly talented sand artist Kseniya Simonova -- who was crowned the champion of Ukraine’s Got Talent in 2009 -- introduced herself with an appreciative smile and a preface for the story she was about to tell through the medium of sand.

"This is a story about a child who grew up, became a famous artist, and forgot his parents," Simonova explained, somewhat emotionally. "I wish for nobody to forget their parents."

Stepping over to her under-lit table covered in fine sand, Simonova showed off her astounding talent that became a viral sensation for the impressive artist, using sand to quickly and fluidly animate a series of images that transformed to tell a heartbreaking story.

In her brief time on stage, Simonova managed to weave a visual story that took viewers on a journey from a boy's birth, through his childhood and his eventual fame, to the death of his parents. The somber and tear-jerking performance ended with Simonova writing her ultimate message in the sand: "Don't be late."

"That was just incredible! Wow, wow, wow," Mel B. marveled after the incredible display earned Simonova a standing ovation from the crowd and all four judges. "Everything that you do is just brilliant."

After each of the judges showered the brilliant artist with praise, Crews stepped out from backstage and walked down to the judges' platform, making it clear that he planned on awarding her the coveted Golden Buzzer.

"Let me tell you something, I have never been more impressed by the ability to move people the way you did today!" Crews excitedly told Simonova before slamming his hand on the button, showering the sand artist in a flurry of golden confetti, which brought her close to tears.

With her Golden Buzzer, Simonova automatically advances to the AGT: The Champions finals, where she will compete against nine other hopefuls for a chance at being the best of the best.

America's Got Talent: The Championsairs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

