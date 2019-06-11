'America's Got Talent': ET Is Live Blogging Week 3 of the Season 14 Audition Rounds!
America's Got Talent returned Tuesday night, and ET is following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments from the third week of the Season 14 Audition Rounds.
The show's panel of experienced judges -- including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and newcomers Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough -- are seated behind the desk as a whole new set of performers and hopefuls put everything on the line for a shot at moving on to the next round of competition or maybe the coveted Golden Buzzer.
Last week, the judges were wowed by an inspiring and hilarious stand-up comic, a shocking, blindfolded danger act duo, an awkward contortionist and a trio of handsome, shirtless acrobats, among others.
Meanwhile, last week's Golden Buzzer came from Mandel, and went to a charismatic young singer-songwriter whose passion and enthusiasm earned him the honor. Tonight, we'll see if this round of hopefuls can raise the bar even higher.
Watch along with ET for a look at all the acts who are giving it their all.
Red, White and Blue Intro5:02 PM:
America's Got Talent is getting patriotic this week, kicking things off with a skydiving Terry Crews with an American Flag trailing from his parachute as he lands in front of the theater. We're off to a big start.
For more on last week's exciting episode, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
'America's Got Talent' Sneak Peek: Singer's Amazing Prince Cover Brings Gabrielle Union to Tears (Exclusive)
'America's Got Talent': 21-Year-Old Singer Gets Golden Buzzer After Performing Epic Original Song
'America's Got Talent': Blind, Autistic Musician Gets the Golden Buzzer In Emotional Season 14 Premiere
Related Gallery