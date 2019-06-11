America's Got Talent returned Tuesday night, and ET is following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments from the third week of the Season 14 Audition Rounds.

The show's panel of experienced judges -- including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and newcomers Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough -- are seated behind the desk as a whole new set of performers and hopefuls put everything on the line for a shot at moving on to the next round of competition or maybe the coveted Golden Buzzer.

Last week, the judges were wowed by an inspiring and hilarious stand-up comic, a shocking, blindfolded danger act duo, an awkward contortionist and a trio of handsome, shirtless acrobats, among others.

Meanwhile, last week's Golden Buzzer came from Mandel, and went to a charismatic young singer-songwriter whose passion and enthusiasm earned him the honor. Tonight, we'll see if this round of hopefuls can raise the bar even higher.

Watch along with ET for a look at all the acts who are giving it their all.

For more on last week's exciting episode, check out the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'America's Got Talent' Sneak Peek: Singer's Amazing Prince Cover Brings Gabrielle Union to Tears (Exclusive)

'America's Got Talent': 21-Year-Old Singer Gets Golden Buzzer After Performing Epic Original Song

'America's Got Talent': Blind, Autistic Musician Gets the Golden Buzzer In Emotional Season 14 Premiere

Related Gallery