Joseph Allen is not just an amazing performer and a creative powerhouse, he's a real inspiration.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter from Texas took to the America's Got Talent stage on Tuesday, where he proved to be one of the most powerful, charismatic and magnetic performers the show has seen in years.

"I've always had this thing of just saying something then accomplishing it," Allen said in a pre-taped package, explaining that, when he puts his mind to something, it becomes a singular focus and he makes it happen. "I taught myself how to mix music, how to produce, how to engineer, and now I'm here."

Before he even opened his mouth to sing, Allen's smile and charm was already earning cheers from the audience, and when judge Simon Cowell asked why he chose to enter the competition this year, Allen's inspiring response floored the crowd.

"I see myself as being someone who can make a major impact in the world, and I just want to see how much of a footprint I can leave on earth before I leave."

It was clear the judges had no idea what to expect, especially after Allen said he'd written an original song just for his appearance on the show, but the moment he began his performance it was evident that he was a powerhouse.

The song -- which includes the likely prophetic lyrics "after today, the world's gonna know my name" -- was a perfect showcase of his talents and was met with an overwhelming standing ovation.

After getting effusive praise from Cowell, Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union, judge Howie Mandel explained that his performance was something truly memorable.

"From the moment you walked out, your smile was electric," Mandel marveled. "Life is a series of moments, and people at home are talking about this moment. People in this room are talking about this moment."

As Mandel spoke, he excitedly climbed onto the judges' table and declared, "You said you want to leave a footprint. Well I'm gonna give you the footprint you need," as he stomped hard on the Golden Buzzer, showering the young singer in shimmering confetti.

America's Got Talent returns next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, where more hopefuls will audition for a spot in the next round of the competition.

Check out the video below for a look at last week's Golden Buzzer winner.

