America's Got Talentreturns Tuesday night, and ET will be following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments from the second night of the Season 14 Audition Rounds.

The show's two new judges, Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, will be seated behind the desk for their second night as a slew of new acts risk life and limb -- and sometimes dignity -- for a shot at moving on to the next round of competition or maybe the coveted Golden Buzzer.

Returning judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel will be joined by the newcomers who, just last week, were wowed by a young singer-songwriter, a daredevil, a stand-up comedian, a mindblowing magician, among others. Last week's Golden Buzzer -- awarded by Union -- went to a blind, autistic piano virtuoso who delivered one of the most breathtaking performances in recent memory. We'll see if tonight's episode raises the bar even higher.

The fun kicks off 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can watch along with ET for a look at all the acts who gave it their all in the big season premiere.

For more on the show's two new judges -- and new host Terry Crews, who previously hosted the special season of America's Got Talent: The Champions -- check out the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'America's Got Talent': Blind, Autistic Musician Gets the Golden Buzzer In Emotional Season 14 Premiere

Maren Morris Says She Was Rejected From 'America's Got Talent,' American Idol' and 'The Voice'

'America's Got Talent's' New Judges Dish on Bringing 'Compassion' and 'Empathy' to the Competition (Exclusive)