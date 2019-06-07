America's Got Talent is really living up to its name this season, with some amazing performers hitting the stage to audition for the judges and battling for a chance at the coveted Golden Buzzer.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's third week of season 14 auditions, a young and wildly skillful singer named MacKenzie shows off his vocal range with a cover of the iconic song "Nothing Compares 2 U."

Decked out in a black leather jacket and jeans, a charcoal scarf and a grey T-shirt, the soulful singer delivers a stripped down, powerful performance that proves to be a perfect showcase for his voice, stage presence and charm.

The entire audience is already on their feet before his performance is even close to being done, and newcomer judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough are cheering and clapping from the judges table as he hits some of the song's most powerful high notes.

At one point, it appears that Union is even wiping tears from her eyes as the young hopeful puts it all on the line in his shot at making it to the next round of competition.

It's not revealed how the judges end up voting, but it's clear that MacKenzie definitely made a real impact on those who got to hear his beautiful rendition of the beloved single.

The song "Nothing Compares 2 U," which was originally written by Prince and recorded by the funk band The Family in 1985, was made hugely famous by Sinéad O'Connor's with her cover in 1990, off her album I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got.

Prince has also performed the song himself on a number of albums over the years, and one of Prince's recordings of the song will appear on his upcoming posthumous "Originals" album, which drops on Tidal on Saturday and will be available for purchase starting June 21.

Tune in to America's Got Talent on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to see if MacKenzie makes it to the next round, and fans can follow along with ET's live blog throughout the show, where we break down all the biggest, best and wildest moments each week.

Check out the video below for a look at some of the best performances from the first two episodes of the latest season of America's Got Talent.

