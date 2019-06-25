Julianne Hough is the only America's Got Talent judge with a Golden Buzzer left -- but on Tuesday's show, she didn't get a chance to use it!

Ben Trigger, a dancer from Brisbane, Australia, inspired the judges and audience with his story -- recounting his struggles to make it in the dance world in the face of injuries and adversity because of his weight -- but proved himself with a lively, hilarious routine, in which he stripped down, shook his nipple tassles and performed a seductive dance for each of the judges.

The routine culminated on a surprising but hilarious moment, when the dancer leaned back across the judges' table, "accidentally" hitting his own Golden Buzzer!

Trigger played it off as a mistake, acting coy as the judges laughed and applauded and praised his unique routine. "You actually have some serious moves," Hough marveled. "Work what your mama gave you!"

"You came to slay, and I am deceased." Gabrielle Union added, as Howie said it was his favorite Golden Buzzer ever.

Ultimately, the Golden Buzzer didn't count, but Trigger got "Yes" votes across the board from the judges' and, to everyone's delight, made it through to the next round.

Last week, in a more emotional Golden Buzzer moment, the Detroit Youth Choir moved the judges with their performance of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' "Can't Hold Us," and struck a particular cord with host Terry Crews, who was born and raised in Flint, Michigan.

"Let me tell you, Mr. White, people like you are the reason I am where I am right now," Crews told the choir director and the young vocalists backstage before their performance.

"All it takes is one person to believe that you can do it, and you have that," he added, his voice already shaking with emotion. "That's more than many people have on this Earth."

While all the judges were ready to give their "yes" votes following the kids' powerful performance, that wasn't enough for Crews, who took the stage with tears in his eyes to share a passionate message about how much the song, and the choir meant to him.

"I'm so sorry to interrupt, but I have to tell you, every young man and woman on this stage represents me and where I came from," Crews shared. "I remember sitting at my window in Flint, Michigan, dreaming that I wanted to make it and that I wanted to be here. And they're here."

"They did so well that I have to do this," he added, walking over to the judges' panel and up to the Golden Buzzer.

"All it takes is one person to believe in a young man or woman for them to reach their dreams, and you are that man, sir," Terry told the choir leader before slamming the Golden Buzzer and showering them in sparkling confetti.

The honor brought the entire stage filled with hopeful young performers to exuberant tears as their family members cried with joy from the audience. See the powerful moment in the video below!

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

