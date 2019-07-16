America's Got Talentreturns Tuesday night, and ET will be following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments from the first night of the Judge Cuts round.

The show's panel of charismatic judges -- including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and newcomers Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough -- will be joined by a special guest judge, country crooner Brad Paisley, as they see some of those who made it through the auditions give it their best shot yet again with all new performances.

Last week, fans were treated to the last week of the season 14 auditions, and the final coveted Golden Buzzer honor was bestowed upon 12-year-old Broadway singer Luke Islam by Hough, in one of the season's most emotional and triumphant moments thus far.

The fun kicks off 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can watch along with ET for a look at all the acts who laid it all on the line for their big shot this week.

For more on the exciting season thus far, including last week's inspiring Golden Buzzer winner, check out the video below.

