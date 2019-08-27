America's Got Talent returns Tuesday night, and ET is following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments from the third exciting night of competition amid the Season 14 quarterfinals.

The show's panel of charismatic judges -- including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and newcomers Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough -- will be sitting in judgment once again over a dozen quarterfinalists who made it past this year's brutal Judge Cuts round.

Out of 12 acts, only seven will be moving on to the semifinals, which means the artists who have made it this far will have to up the ante once again if they want to keep pursuing their dream of being AGT champions.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can follow along with ET for a look at all the acts who laid it all on the line for their big shot this week.

The seven acts moving on to the semifinals from the third night of the quarterfinals will be announced during a special episode of AGT on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Last week, fans enjoyed the second week of the quarterfinals, which saw Simon make a 13-year-old cry, Howie hit on a contortionist, and V.Unbeatable dominate the competition, and tonight, see what surprises await this next round of hopefuls.

For more on this season of America's Got Talent, check out the video below.

