'America's Got Talent': ET Is Live Blogging Week 1 of the Season 14 Quarterfinals!
America's Got Talent returned Tuesday night, and ET is following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments from the first night of the Season 14 Quarterfinals.
The show's panel of charismatic judges -- including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and newcomers Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough -- will be sitting in judgment once again over a dozen quarterfinalists who made it past this year's brutal Judge Cuts round.
Out of 12 acts, only seven will be moving on to the semifinals, which means the artists who have made it this far will have to up the ante once again if they want to keep pursuing their dream of being AGT champions.
The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can follow along with ET for a look at all the acts who laid it all on the line for their big shot this week.
Greg Morton Is Pursuing His Dreams of Making Funny Voices5:21 PM:
Impressionist Greg Morton has made it this far because he's funny, he's charismatic and he's talented. He has a brilliant way or recreating films through vocal mimicry, and tonight he's bringing out every trick in the book.
By taking on different vocal inflections, accents, and iconic performances -- such as Sylvester Stallone's Rocky, Eddie Murphy's turn as Donkey in Shrek, and even Marlon Brando in The Godfather -- he manages to bring something new and exciting to the table yet again.
Morton proves that he can own a stage, which is something Simon praises him for. Meanwhile, Howie says that Greg is "the biggest variety show on Earth, all in one man," and he's absolutely right.
GFORCE Kicks Things Off With Childlike Glee5:09 PM:
The girls of GFORCE want to be the next big thing in pop music, and for the live shows they are excited to bring their own youthful form of girl power to the AGT stage.
Taking full advantage of the increased budget and stage designs available to contestants during the live rounds, GFORCE kicks off their flawlessly choreographed and lively number with a visit to a neon pink nail salon.
The song itself is the catchy kind of ear worm that pop groups have made a ton of money off of over the last two decades, and despite their young ages, they have the precision that takes other groups years to master.
Howie and Gabrielle are absolutely in love with their girl power message, and Julianne can't deal with how well-polished their performance is.
Simon admits that he doesn't like the song -- which earns him some boos -- but says that their number was "fearless" and advises them to stick together and develop their craft no matter what happens on the show.
Here Come the Quarterfinals!5:02 PM:
12 acts, seven spots, four judges, two nights, one eventual winner!
Those are the important numbers to keep in mind as we kick off the quarterfinals tonight.
Another important number is three -- in that, for most contestants tonight, this will be the third time they'll be performing for the judges, and kicking it up yet another notch is no doubt going to be a challenge.
The seven acts moving on to the semifinals from the first night of the quarterfinals will be announced during a special episode of AGT Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Last week, fans were treated to the fourth and final night of the Judge Cuts round, with special guest judge Jay Leno, who awarded the Golden Buzzer to a mind-blowing 10-year-old opera prodigy named Emanne Beasha, who wowed the judges with a performance of the Italian classic "Caruso."
For more on the exciting AGT Judge Cuts Round, including last week's inspiring Golden Buzzer winner, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
'America's Got Talent': A Contortionist, 2 Singers & More -- See Which Acts Made it Through Final Judge Cuts
'America's Got Talent': Week 3 Ends In Shocking, Tearful Eliminations
'America's Got Talent': A Stand-Up Comic, a Magician & More -- See Which Acts Made It Through 2nd Judge Cuts
'America's Got Talent': Find Out Which Seven Acts Made It Through First Judge Cuts!
Related Gallery