America's Got Talent returned Tuesday night, and ET is following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments from the first night of the Season 14 Quarterfinals.

The show's panel of charismatic judges -- including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and newcomers Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough -- will be sitting in judgment once again over a dozen quarterfinalists who made it past this year's brutal Judge Cuts round.

Out of 12 acts, only seven will be moving on to the semifinals, which means the artists who have made it this far will have to up the ante once again if they want to keep pursuing their dream of being AGT champions.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can follow along with ET for a look at all the acts who laid it all on the line for their big shot this week.

The seven acts moving on to the semifinals from the first night of the quarterfinals will be announced during a special episode of AGT Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Last week, fans were treated to the fourth and final night of the Judge Cuts round, with special guest judge Jay Leno, who awarded the Golden Buzzer to a mind-blowing 10-year-old opera prodigy named Emanne Beasha, who wowed the judges with a performance of the Italian classic "Caruso."

For more on the exciting AGT Judge Cuts Round, including last week's inspiring Golden Buzzer winner, check out the video below.

