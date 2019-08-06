America's Got Talent returns Tuesday night, and ET is following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments from the fourth night of this season's Judge Cuts rounds.

The show's panel of charismatic judges -- including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and newcomers Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough -- will be joined by a special guest judge, comedian and TV host Jay Leno, as some more of the AGT hopefuls who made it through the auditions take the stage again to give it another go with all-new performances.

Out of 18 acts, only seven will be moving on tonight, and it'll be up to the former Tonight Show host to decide who gets honored with the coveted Golden Buzzer, saving them from any chance of getting the ax this week.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can follow along with ET for a look at all the acts who laid it all on the line for their big shot this week.

Last week, fans were treated to the third night of the Judge Cuts round, with special guest judge, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper, who awarded the Golden Buzzer to mind-blowing LED dance crew Light Balance Kids, made up of teenagers hailing from Ukraine.

For more on the exciting AGT Judge Cuts Round, including last week's inspiring Golden Buzzer winners, check out the video below.

