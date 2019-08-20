'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Says This Is the 'Worst Live Performance' in 'AGT' History - Live Updates
America's Got Talentreturns Tuesday night, and ET is following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments from the second exciting night of competition amid the Season 14 Quarterfinals.
The show's panel of charismatic judges -- including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and newcomers Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough -- will be sitting in judgment once again over a dozen quarterfinalists who made it past this year's brutal Judge Cuts round.
Out of 12 acts, only seven will be moving on to the semifinals, which means the artists who have made it this far will have to up the ante once again if they want to keep pursuing their dream of being AGT champions.
The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can follow along with ET for a look at all the acts who laid it all on the line for their big shot this week.
Swedish Musician Chris Kläfford Should Already Be a Household Name5:29 PM:
Chris is amazing, and he's proving it again tonight.
With an original single about spending time with his beloved Great-Grandmother in the final days of her life, the Swedish singer wows the audience with an emotional performance that built to an amazing climax.
However, Simon once again draws the ire of the audience when he says he doesn't feel an emotional connect to the song, but admits that he loves his voice.
"You had the audience in the palm of your hand," Gabrielle says, adding that Chris is a "special talent."
Julianne sides with Gabrielle while Howie echoes Simon's comments, and we have a clearly divided judges' panel tonight. Hopefully Chris makes it through during tomorrow's results show.
Nick & Lindsay Are Bizarrely Captivating5:20 PM:
"When it comes to danger, we're pulling out all the stops," Nick says during the pre-taped package, while Lindsey explains that means "more fire" and "tons" of knives.
This time around, instead of singing opera, Nick dons a leather jacket and belts out the Johnny Cash classic "Ring of Fire" as he stands against a wall while Lindsay lays on her back with a blindfold and throws knives - which are on fire - at him with her feet.
Let me repeat that: she throws flaming knives at him with her feet, holding them between her toes! Almost all of the shots miss and almost catch him on fire.
The act transitions into Lindsay just smashing bottles on Nick's head as he continues to sing, and Simon finally buzzes them.
"In the history of America's Got Talent, that was the worst live performance I've ever seen," Simon says.
Julianne feels that the act ended up being so bad that it came back around to good, but it's clear that Howie and Gabrielle don't exactly agree.
Charlotte Summers5:10 PM:
Simon is clearly not afraid to pull punches tonight.
In her pre-taped package, 13-year-old Charlotte Summers says she's "going to fight like a fighter," and she certainly comes out swinging with an amazing cover of the iconic Shirley Bassey tune "Diamonds Are Forever," famously written for the James Bond film of the same name.
After singing Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me" during the Judge Cuts round, it's clear Charlotte has an affinity for classic, anthemic songs from the '60s and '70s.
After belting out the incredible rendition, Summers adorable breaks character and sweetly thanks the audience for their applause.
Julianne comments that the song didn't allow her personality to shine as brightly as it should have, but compliments her undeniable talent.
However, Simon goes a step further by calling it a "terrible, terrible song choice" and the criticism brings the young girls to tears and elicits a chorus of boos from the audience.
Despite the critique, Simon says she still deserves votes because of what she was able to bring to the song, and because of her incredible voice.
Live From Hollywood!5:03 PM:
Everybody excited for Night 2 of the quarterfinals? We've got contortionist Marina Mazepa, stand-up comedian Ryan Niemiller, the wildly popular Indian acrobatic dance crew V.Unbeatable, and nine other acts who will be duking it out for seven available spots!
Tonight is shaping up to be a really fun show!
The seven acts moving on to the semifinals from the second night of the quarterfinals will be announced during a special episode of AGT Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Last week, fans were treated to the first week of the Quarterfinals, where a comedian, some singers, a trio of acrobats and a black light artist snagged enough votes to move forward, and tonight we'll see who has what it takes to join them.
For more on this season of America's Got Talent, check out the video below.
