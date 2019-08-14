One night after the first 12 acts of the season 14 quarterfinals hit the America's Got Talent stage to show off their impressive skills, the contestants reunited in the spotlight to find out who is moving on to the semifinals, and who will be sent packing.

The live results show, which proved to be host Terry Crews' chance to really shine this season, began with something of a shocker when they announced which three acts were in the bottom three.

Thirteen-year-old songstress Ansley Burns, 15-year-old musician (and Golden Buzzer winner) Sophie Pecora, and the high-kicking drill dance team the Emerald Belles.

Being in the bottom three meant fans could once again vote during the show to save one, and at the end of the episode, it was Burns -- who'd previously been eliminated during the Judge Cuts Round and was brought back Tuesday night as Simon's wildcard -- who moved on to the semi-finals.

This means Pecora, who'd earned a Golden Buzzer from judge Brad Paisley during the first night of the Judge Cuts Round, ended her AGT journey, along with the Emerald Belles.

Only seven acts in total would move forward, and Burns' save rounded out a list that was revealed over a particularly tense night of eliminations and results.

Singer Carmen Carter and black light artist Alex Dowis were the first two acts who were called forward, and told that only one would be moving on. Ultimately, Dowis' magical, artistic depiction of the history of evolution during Tuesday's show wowed enough people to earn him a spot, while Carter got cut.

Broadway hopeful, and Golden Buzzer winner, Luke Islam was then called forward, along with the adorable pre-teen girl group GFORCE. Unsurprisingly, 12-year-old Islam earned a slot in the semifinals while the talented singer-performers of GFORCE will have to continue honing their craft in their pursuit of girl-power-fueld stardom.

The most tense show-down of the night came when Crews called forward the mega-popular musician Kodi Lee, who was joined by his loving mom, and then Voices of Service, the wildly inspiring singing quartet made up of retired and currently active military service members.

When Voices of Service were called to stand alongside Lee, the singers looked heartbroken and almost defeated, assuming -- like all the judges -- that this meant they would certainly be going home, considering the massive amount of love fans have been heaping on Lee.

After an exceedingly long, dramatic pause, Crews shocked everyone when he revealed that both acts would be moving on, and the singers in Voices of Service couldn't believe it.

"We feel great, and were in great company." Voice of Service vocalist Christal Rheams said when asked how it felt to be moving on to the semifinals. "This feels awesome! Thank you!"

As for Lee, the 22-year-old pianist -- who has inspired fans with his story of overcoming the challenges of blindness and autism through his love for music -- gleefully exclaimed, "I feel so amazing!"

Finally, the eliminations came down to the shirtless acrobatic trio the Messoudi Brothers, the nerve-racking danger act Bir Khalsa and comedian and vocal mimic Greg Morton. The Messoudi Brothers were the first act to learn they'd be moving to the next round, and Morton rounded out the list of seven.

Meaning Bir Khalsa would be going home, despite putting on one of the most insane, terrifying blindfolded chainsaw acts AGT has or ever will see.

After Tuesday's live show, ET's Keltie Knight spoke with judges Howie Mandel and Gabrielle Union who both pointed to Lee when it came to who they thought might be this season's frontrunner.

"I think it's a no brainer: Kodi Lee. I mean, he already has almost half a billion views online from his audition and his Golden Buzzer moment [and tonight] I think he beat that moment," Mandel marveled.

As for Union, she admitted that she is "a little biased" because she was the only who gave him the Golden Buzzer in the first place at the end of the season 14 premiere, but said that Lee is "a world changing, culture shifting, once in a lifetime talent."

"I think his audition being viewed almost half a billion times is a testament to his power [and] how thirsty we are as a people to watch what we think might be impossible become possible," she added.

Crews also chimed in on Lee's standout performance, and said he was "still emotional" after watching it.

Fans will get a chance to see the next 12 quarterfinalists give it their best shot when America's Got Talent returns next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. ET will, as always, be live blogging the live show and fans will be able to follow along as we breakdown all the performances and the episode's most memorable moments.

