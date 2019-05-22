Gabrielle Union has had to help Dwyane Wade adjust to retired life!

The 46-year-old actress stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday to promote her new series, L.A.'s Finest, and couldn't help but poke a little fun at her husband. Wade, 37, retired from the NBA earlier this year and, Union revealed, hasn't seamlessly adjusted to his post-basketball life.

"He has no idea what's happening," Union said with a laugh. "When he got into the NBA, he didn't have any money. He was pretty close to poverty. And now he's retired -- he does OK for himself -- but he's like, 'What is this place? There's all kinds of khaki shorts! And cargo shorts. And there's all different colors!' I'm like, 'That's Old Navy.'"

On top of his delight over Old Navy, Wade was also excited about trips to the car wash and Target.

"He has no idea how much milk costs," Union added. "He's like, 'What is that? About $20?' I'm like, 'What kind of goat's blood milk are you [drinking]? No. What?'"

"It's like he's just come out of a coma!" Corden exclaimed.

"He's like Rip Van Winkle. He is Rip Van Winkle," Union agreed, citing the Washington Irving story about a man who falls asleep for 20 years. "... He has no idea. It's hilarious."

As for future trips Union has planned for her man, she expressed great joy over the prospect of taking him with her to the vet.

"We've got an amazing trip planned to the veterinarian. We have five dogs and he's never been to the vet," she said. "He's like, 'So is there, like, a VIP?' And I'm like, 'No. It's a general waiting room. We take the dogs.' And he's like, 'And then what?' And I'm like, 'They get treated. Like the other dogs.'"

"It's all discovery," Union added. "He's so excited."

Wade played his final home game for the Miami Heat last month, but he wasn't the star of the show! It was actually Kaavia, Wade and Union's 6-month-old daughter, who commanded all the attention. The tot adorably sat on her mom's lap courtside, with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend nearby.

Kaavia, showing off her team spirit in her all-red outfit, even joined Wade for his post-game press conference.

Back in February, ET spoke with Union at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala, where she revealed the cute qualities her daughter is already picking up from Wade.

"She sees the camera and she's like, 'Where's my agent? We haven't negotiated this picture,'" Union joked. "She looks like dad, [but] negotiating skills of mom."

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

