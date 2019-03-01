Gabrielle Union can't get enough of her daughter!

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the at 46-year-old actress at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala on Thursday, and she couldn't help but gush over Kaavia, the 3-month old daughter she shares with husband, Dwyane Wade.

"Baby is real. She is very real," Union revealed, before quipping, "Except she sees the camera and she's like, 'Where's my agent? We haven't negotiated this picture.'"

"She looks like dad, [but] negotiating skills of mom," she joked.

At the gala, Union was honored with the Unsung Hero Award for using her voice and platform to activate change for women's health, something she feels passionately about, despite wanting to spend all of her time with her adorable new addition.

"There's so much work to do on so many fronts, but I just want to stare at her little face," Union admitted. "But it does remind me that life is precious, and, if there are lives that I can save by using my platform to educate and inspire, I gotta do that and hopefully she'll understand."

Union initially became involved with women's health advocacy when her friend was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer when she was just 32.

"All I knew is that I wanted to try to save her life or prolong her life," Union said. "I just dove into the breast health work and here we are, almost 10 years after she passed away, still doing the work and still trying to educate and still trying to inspire people to be their own best advocates, and not let fear get in the way of getting the education and information that can save your life."

In addition to her charity work and adorable family, Union was also recently confirmed to be one of the new judges on the next season of America's Got Talent, a job she says she's "excited" for.

"We start in a couple days, so I'm really excited," she said of the series, where she'll judge alongside Julianne Hough, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. "I don't know what to expect. I'm just ready and waiting for all of the best talent America has to offer."

While Union certainly has plenty to look forward to both personally and professionally, ET wanted to throw it back a bit, to her guest-starring role on Friends, which is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year.

"I remember that it was just the gig I got after my show, City of Angels, was canceled," Union recalled of landing the gig where she played Kirsten, a love interest for both Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Ross (David Schwimmer). "I didn't realize it was a big deal because I didn't watch Friends."

"It wasn't until later they were like, 'Oh, you know you were the first African American love interest on Friends?'" Union continued. "And I was like, 'But it's set in New York! How?' I didn't realize it was a bigger deal until much later. And I was like, 'Cool. Glad the check cleared.'"

