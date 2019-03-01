Kate Hudson is hilariously discussing the realities of being a new mom!

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Hudson and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, at The Women's Cancer Research Fund's an Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala on Thursday, where the 39-year-old actress was honored with The Courage Award.

Despite the good cause and high honor for Hudson, the pair found it unlikely that they'd go out after the event, largely due to exhaustion from having 4-month-old daughter, Rani.

"I was the one that was like, 'We might go out after this,' and he's like, 'I'm already tired, babe,'" Hudson revealed.

"We have a newborn at home," he argued. "That takes a lot of the energy."

"We're exhausted, so we probably won't be going out," Hudson eventually agreed.

"She's gonna pump on the way to this bar, apparently," Fujikawa, 32, joked of Hudson's planned attempt to prolong the evening.

"I just pump. That's all I do," she quipped. "I pump, I come to nights like this every once in a while, and then I pump again."

Hudson was the organization's choice for this year's Courage Award for using her voice and platform to activate change for women's health, a fact that didn't surprise Fujikawa in the least.

"What makes her the most courageous... [is that] in the face of fear, she doesn't back down. That's for sure," he praised. "I've seen her do things that I can't imagine doing myself and I'm very proud of her. And I'm in awe of her for some of the things that she is able to do when she sets her mind to it."

"Oh baby, why? I don't wanna cry on Entertainment Tonight!" Hudson quipped.

Celebs including Sharon Stone, Ken Jeong, Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Lori Loughlin and fellow honoree Gabrielle Union turned out for the event, which featured honorary co-chairs Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg. Additionally, Hudson's mother, Goldie Hawn, and her longtime boyfriend, Kurt Russell, attended the benefit.

"I think cancer hits close to home for all of us, whether it's women's cancers or all cancer, so... it's important to show up," Hudson said, before discussing her own honor and passion for the cause.

"This is a huge honor. I grew up with Rita [Wilson] and Kate [Capshaw] and for them to ask if I would come be a part of this evening was just, in itself, a huge honor," Hudson gushed. "I've done a lot of work with the [Breast Cancer Research Fund]. It's a big thing for me to stay involved with that. And I do a lot of work through my company with them, so it's just something I'm really passionate about."

Following the event, Hudson is gearing up to celebrate her 40th birthday in April, and has already started planning the soiree.

"It's full Aniston from what I've heard," Fujikawa quipped, referencing Jennifer Aniston's star-studded 50th birthday party earlier this month.

"I'm just gonna go for it," Hudson said. "I love a party. I wanna party."

