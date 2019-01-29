Kate Hudson Breastfeeds Daughter Rani Mid-Workout: See the Cute Pics!

Kate Hudson isn’t going to let motherhood slow her down!

The 39-year-old actress welcomed her daughter, Rani, this past October, and on Monday she incorporated the sweet little girl into her workout.

Hudson was getting her fitness on with her two pals, Erin and Sara Foster, which Erin documented on her Instagram Stories.

While the ladies were going hard, Rani decided it was time for a feeding. "And we’re pausing for a breastfeed,” Erin narrated as Hudson happily sat on her yoga mat and breastfed her daughter.

The Fabletics designer continued to cradle her daughter in her arms as the workout went on, prompting Erin to caption one clip, “@katehudson Motherhood doesn’t slow us down.”

The Almost Famous star held up her little girl to continue feeding throughout the workout, using her dark purple crop top to her advantage.

Hudson recently clarified her comments about raising Rani with a “genderless” approach on Instagram, writing, “I raise and will continue to raise my children, both my boys and girl to feel free to be exactly who they want to be. To feel confident in their life choices and feel loved and supported no matter what.”

