Goldie Hawn is a hands-on grandmother!

The 73-year-old actress was present in the delivery room when her daughter, Kate Hudson, gave birth to her third child, Rani Rose, in October.

"As you might know, we had my daughter!” Hudson, 39, quips while hosting Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her mom.

Hawn, who admits to having some bad habits in past delivery rooms -- like eating Doritos and making her daughter smell a lotus flower while she was in labor, asked for Hudson’s permission to be there when she gave birth this time around.

"Of course I want you in the room,” Hudson tells her mom.

The Almost Famous actress notes that she attempted to do natural child birth without any pain relief, but that it proved to be difficult for her during the very intense contractions.

"There were so many people in and out and I was feeling left out of the social aspect of it, so I looked at the nurse and said, ‘I think I want the epidural because I’m too social for natural childbirth,’” she quips.

When it came time for Hudson to push, Hawn got a little too up close and personal.

"The doctor was amazing, but mom, once again, man, she was right in there,” Hudson recalls. "I remember the doctor goes, ‘Goldie, you get a little closer you might fall in.’”

"I took my cue, I didn’t get much closer,” Hawn says, laughing.

The pair are natural co-hosts, and kick the show off by dancing in the audience.

"You know, I love Ellen so much, but when I first did her show, I did it really because I got to dance with her,” Hawn admits. "And now we get to dance on our own, and I’m so excited."

Hawn and Hudson also interview their pal, Gwyneth Paltrow, on the show, who admits to being obsessed with Hawn since infancy.

"I was always so starstruck by Goldie. I still am, by the way,” Paltrow confesses.

Hudson then reveals that before she became friends with Paltrow, she “stalked” her in high school.

“I didn’t really meet her, I just sort of stalked her. It was the short hair Gwyneth years. I was still in high school and there was this store called Tracey Ross,” Hudson shares, noting that Paltrow and Winona Ryder were in there shopping at the time. "I watched you go and get all of the clothes. I was like, ‘What’s she getting?’ I clocked all of the outfits.”

