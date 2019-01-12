Kate Hudson Shares Photo of Herself Breastfeeding Daughter Rani

Kate Hudson knows how to balance her work life with motherhood.

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of herself breastfeeding her 3-month-old baby girl, Rani Rose, in the midst of a busy work day. In the pic, the blonde beauty is sitting down, wearing maroon yoga pants and a blush colored sweatshirt -- both by her brand, Fabletics -- while cradling her bundle of joy, who is snug in a bright pink onesie.

“When you’re workin but babies gotta eat 🍼💕 (Love you @ninomunoz 📷),” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days leading lady wrote alongside her pic.

Hudson gave birth to daughter Rani last October, her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. She's also mom to 15-year-old son Ryder -- from her past marriage to musician Chris Robinson -- and 7-year-old son Bingham, whom she shares with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

ET caught up with the mother of three in New York City on Thursday, where she talked about how her family is adjusting to her newborn.

"We're sort of balancing out the masculine and the feminine," Hudson said with a smile. "It's great -- it's a lot right now, I'm not going to lie -- it's busy in the house. It's a lot trying to juggle and manage, and balance is a daily ... it's like, the family huddles around and everyone gets their strategy and then and we're like, 'Hike! Let's do this, let's spread out.' But it's good.”

Hudson also spoke about how different it was raising each of her three kids, who are all seven years apart in age. Watch the video below to hear more.

