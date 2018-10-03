Kate Hudson Gives Birth to First Child With Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson has given birth to a baby girl!

The 39-year-old actress welcomed her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. Hudson is already a mom to her 14-year-old son, Ryder -- from her marriage to musician Chris Robinson -- and her 7-year-old son, Bingham, whom she shares with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

"She’s here 💕," Hudson captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday announcing her daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, was born the day before, on Oct. 2.

"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor," she explained in the post. "Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back."

Hudson announced she and Fujikawa were expecting in April with a sweet gender reveal.

"SURPRISE!!!" she captioned the video. "If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been."

"If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying!" she continued. "BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way."

By late June, Hudson made it clear she was more than ready to give birth.

"Visualizing and connecting to a healthy birth and my first filthy dirty martini #namaste #MissMyMartinis #Weekend," she wrote alongside a picture of herself baring her baby bump in workout wear.

Hudson has been dating Fujikawa for over a year, but has actually known him for over a decade. ET talked to Erin Foster -- Hudson's BFF and Fujikawa's stepsister -- in April, where Foster talked about the emotional gender reveal.

"We're just like, it's such a beautiful thing -- our stepbrother and Kate getting together after 20 years of friendship has been such a beautiful thing -- and then they were hoping so badly they were gonna have a girl, and then when they found out what they were having, and she did not know until the balloons popped and pink came out, and it was just, it was just too much," Foster said. "It was amazing."

Hudson's mom, Goldie Hawn, and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, also approve of Fujikawa.

"He's a nice guy, Danny. Yeah, I like him," Russell told ET when Hudson and Fujikawa made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Snatched in Los Angeles last May. "I always approve. Kate brings good guys."

"He's a great guy," Hawn also said. "Yeah, he's very special, actually."

For more on Hudson and Fujikawa, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Hudson's Beau Danny Fujikawa Hilariously Shows Off Fake Baby Bump

Pregnant Kate Hudson Cuddles Up to Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa During Babymoon in Italy

Kate Hudson's Growing Baby Bump Eclipses Her Bikini Bottoms: See the Pic!