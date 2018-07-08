Kate Hudson's Beau Danny Fujikawa Hilariously Shows Off Fake Baby Bump

It looks like Kate Hudson isn't the only one "pregnant" in the family.

The Almost Famous star posted a hilarious Instagram photo of her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, baring his "baby bump" on Saturday in a restaurant. But while Fujikawa was merely sporting what appeared to be a "food baby," Hudson is actually expecting.

The 39-year-old actress announced in April that she and Fujikawa, a musician, would be expecting their first baby together, a girl. Hudson shares 14-year-old son Ryder with Black Crowes musician Chris Robinson, and 6-year-old son Bingham with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

"Pregnant together🤰❤️," Hudson wrote captioned the Instagram photo of the "pregnant" Fujikawa.

Pregnant together🤰❤️ A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 7, 2018 at 6:36am PDT

Hudson and Fujikawa have recently returned from an epic babymoon in Italy, where the whole family chilled in the Tuscan city of Siena, and she and her beau looked very, very cozy.

Tuscany ☀️🍇🌿🇮🇹💛 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 28, 2018 at 3:30am PDT

For a look at how the couple keeps their romance spicy, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pregnant Kate Hudson Is Already 'Visualizing' Her 'First Filthy Dirty Martini' After Baby No. 3

Pregnant Kate Hudson Cuddles Up to Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa During Babymoon in Italy

Kate Hudson's Growing Baby Bump Eclipses Her Bikini Bottoms: See the Pic!

Related Gallery