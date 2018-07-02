Pregnant Kate Hudson Is Already 'Visualizing' Her 'First Filthy Dirty Martini' After Baby No. 3

Kate Hudson is already making plans for when her third child arrives.

The 39-year-old actress took to Twitter on Monday to share a photo of herself lying on a series of pillows while showcasing her growing bump. In the snap, she rocks a matching tropical-themed sports bra and leggings, from her very own retailer Fabletics, while offering a serene expression to the camera.

“Visualizing and connecting to healthy birth and my first filthy dirty martini,” she playfully captioned the photo. The movie star already sounds ready for the delivery room!

This new hilarious pic arrives just days after Kate and Fujikawa headed to Italy for a romantic getaway. The Deepwater Horizon actress shared a sweet photo of herself in a flowing floral dress while Fujikawa wrapped his arms around her during the trip. “Tuscany,” she captioned the romantic moment in the countryside.

Kate also shared a touching photo of her boyfriend planting a big kiss on her cheek during their Italian vacation as they enjoyed a meal. And Kate’s beaming reaction is hard to miss. She kept the caption to that image very simple, using only a heart emoji.

This will be the actress’s first child with Fujikawa. She has two sons from previous relationships, Ryder Russell Robinson and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, ages 14 and 6, respectively.

