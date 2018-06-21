Kate Hudson Shows Off Baby Bump In Sweet Shot With Mom Goldie Hawn

It's all about the girls for Kate Hudson!

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet shot of herself posing with her mom, Goldie Hawn. The mother-daughter duo cuddles close in the pic as Hudson, wearing a stylish strapless dress, cradles her baby bump. The Almost Famous star announced in April that she's expecting a daughter with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

"Mama love ❤️ @officialgoldiehawn," Hudson, who is already mom to two sons, 14-year-old Ryder and 6-year-old Bingham, captioned the shot. The family -- including Goldie's longtime partner, Kurt Russell, and son, Oliver Hudson -- is currently on vacation in Greece.

Mama love ❤️ @officialgoldiehawn A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 21, 2018 at 3:10am PDT

ET caught up with Hudson's good friend -- and Fujikawa's stepsister -- Erin Foster in Los Angeles in April, where she couldn't stop gushing about the actress' baby girl on the way.

"It's such a beautiful thing. Our step-brother and Kate getting together after 20 years of friendship, is such a beautiful thing, and then they were hoping so badly they were going to have a girl, and then when they found out -- she didn't know until [the gender reveal, when] the balloons popped and pink came out."

"It was just too much," she added. "It was amazing."



