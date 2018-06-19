Kate Hudson's Son Ryder Is Totally Twinning With Kurt Russell on Vacation in Greece

Kate Hudson's photogenic family is living it up on vacation!

The actress is currently enjoying a getaway in Greece with her fam -- including her brother, Oliver Hudson, her 14-year-old son, Ryder, and her mom, Goldie Hawn, as well as Hawn's longtime partner, Kurt Russell -- and sharing stunning pictures of their picturesque trip on social media.

Kate, who is currently expecting her third child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, posted an Instagram shot of the whole group -- which also included Fujikawa, Kate's half-brother, Wyatt Russell, and his partner, Meredith Hagner -- enjoying the beautiful blue water on Sunday, captioning the shot, "☀️’s out, belly out💛."

She also shared a super sweet shot of Ryder and Kurt looking like twins as they captained a speedboat, and one of mom Goldie looking like a "goddess" in a black one-piece swimsuit.

The family took some time to celebrate the dads among them during the trip over Father's Day weekend. Kate posted a sweet tribute to Kurt and Oliver to mark the day, sharing a shot of the pair enjoying a wine tasting together.

"For me...no one tops these dads 🙏," she captioned the pic. "I know there’s a lot of people out there who feel the same way about their family ❤️ As it should be! So happy Father’s Day to all the best dads in the world! #Pa@theoliverhudson #HappyFathersDay."

Goldie also shared a Father's Day tribute to Kurt, whom she started dating in 1983, after splitting from Kate and Oliver's father, Bill Hudson. "Here’s to the best daddy and GRAND daddy!! Xxx ❤️❤️," the 72-year-old actress captioned a sweet shot of the longtime couple sharing a toast. "Happy Father’s Day to all."

Kate's whole family clearly couldn't be happier about her forthcoming bundle of joy. ET chatted with Erin Foster -- who is Fujikawa's stepsister -- at Daily Front Row's fourth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in April, where she gushed over her family's reaction to the happy news.

"It's such a beautiful thing, our stepbrother and Kate getting together after 20 years of friendship," Foster said, also opening up about the couple's gender reveal. "They were hoping so badly it was gonna be a girl, and she did not know until the balloons popped and pink came out. It was just too much, it was amazing."

See more in the video below.

