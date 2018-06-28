Pregnant Kate Hudson Cuddles Up to Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa During Babymoon in Italy

Kate Hudson is enjoying a romantic vacation with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in Tuscany, as the couple eagerly awaits the arrival of their baby girl.

Hudson, who's currently pregnant with their first child together, Instagrammed a photo of their glamorous getaway on Thursday, including the two cuddling in front of a scenic view.

"Tuscany ☀," she simply wrote.

Tuscany ☀️🍇🌿🇮🇹💛 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 28, 2018 at 3:30am PDT

Hudson's older brother, actor Oliver Hudson, joined the two on their vacation. The actress shared a video on Instagram Stories of the Splitting Up Together star holding hands with his wife, Erinn Bartlett, and dancing.

"He's already drunk," Hudson cracked.

Instagram

Meanwhile, it appears the 39-year-old actress has been enjoying traveling while she still can. Earlier this week, she shared a snap of her growing baby bump while in Greece, which actually eclipsed her bikini bottoms as she reclined in a chair.

"I think my bikinis pretty cute....#SheBig #HerGurl," she joked.

She also shared a picture of her beau sweetly kissing her on the cheek.

❤️ A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 23, 2018 at 12:40pm PDT

ET spoke to Hudson last November, where she revealed how she keeps her relationship with Fujikawa sexy. Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Hudson's Growing Baby Bump Eclipses Her Bikini Bottoms: See the Pic!

Kate Hudson Shows Off Baby Bump In Sweet Shot With Mom Goldie Hawn

Kate Hudson's Son Ryder Is Totally Twinning With Kurt Russell on Vacation in Greece