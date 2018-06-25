Kate Hudson's Growing Baby Bump Eclipses Her Bikini Bottoms: See the Pic!

Kate Hudson is baby bumpin'!

The 39-year-old actress showed off her growing belly in a sweet snap on Instagram, making her bikini bottoms disappear.

"I think my bikini's pretty cute," Hudson joked as she sunbathed in Greece, adding the hashtags "#SheBig" and "#HerGurl."

Hudson is currently expecting her third child, a girl, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. She is already the mama of two boys: Ryder Russell Robinson, 14, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, who will celebrate his seventh birthday in July.

Hudson has been documenting her latest pregnancy on social media, sharing frequent and adorable bumpdates. Back in April, she shared a similar bikini shot showing off her barely-there belly in front of a pool.

Earlier this week, she cradled her growing tummy while posing with her mom, Goldie Hawn, for a photo.

Mama love ❤️ @officialgoldiehawn A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 21, 2018 at 3:10am PDT

In May, Hudson's brother, Splitting Up Togetherstar Oliver Hudson, told ET that his sister is positively "glowing" amid her pregnancy.

"She's doing amazing," he said. "She's happy, she's content, she's smiling."

See the interview below, in which he also mused about what his future niece could be named.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oliver Hudson Shares Unexpected 'Upside' to Missing Out on 'This Is Us' Role (Exclusive)

Kate Hudson Shows Off Baby Bump In Sweet Shot With Mom Goldie Hawn

Kate Hudson's Son Ryder Is Totally Twinning With Kurt Russell on Vacation in Greece