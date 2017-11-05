Kate Hudson Gushes Over 'Eloquently Spoken' Son Ryder at Mom Goldie Hawn's Red Carpet Event (Exclusive)
Kate Hudson is one truly proud mom.
The Marshall actress was joined by her 13-year-old son, Ryder Robinson, as they hit the carpet at her mother Goldie Hawn's Goldie’s Love in For Kids event in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.
The adorable pair couldn't have looked sweeter as they posed for photos before the event.
Hudson, 38, stunned in a shimmering, hip-hugging grey and blue dress, while her son kept his look casual yet chic in a light pink button-down shirt and a pair of black slacks.
WATCH: Kate Hudson Shows Off Shaved Head While Dirt Bike Riding With Boyfriend and Son Ryder: Pic!
ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with Hudson and her son at the event -- which benefitted MindUP, an educational program created by The Hawn Foundation -- and the cute mother-son duo dished on sharing nearly the same hairstyle, after Hudson shaved her head for her new project with singer Sia.
"This summer we had the exact same haircut," recalled Ryder, who said that setting the trend for his fashion-forward mom was "honestly was kind of awesome."
The pair also reflected on what it means for them to come out and support Hawn's charitable initiatives, and Ryder articulated the ways in which he's reaped the benefits of the MindUP program's curriculum.
NEWS: Kate Hudson Recalls the Time Mom Goldie Hawn Broke Up Her High School Party in Lingerie
"As I've grown up, this [program] is about as old as I am, and so I've gotten to watch this get bigger and better as I grow up," he shared. "So it's always been helpful for me in everything… It's really great."
Listening to her little boy field the question, Hudson was deeply impressed by his thoughtful response.
"Oh my god, honey," Hudson marveled. "He's so eloquently spoken."
While walking the carpet, Hudson and her son -- whom she shares with her ex-husband, musician Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes -- also posed for photos with Hudson's brother, Wyatt Russell, as well as Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell.
PHOTOS: She Gets It From Her Mama: Celebrity Mother-Daughter Doppelgangers
The outspoken Hudson -- who recently opened up to ET about the ongoing sexual harassment scandal surrounding producer Harvey Weinstein -- also addressed the ever-growing number of sexual misconduct allegations that have been surfacing in Hollywood in recent weeks, and said she hopes it leads to real progress.
"I just think it takes, for everyone who's coming out and talking about their experiences, it takes a lot of courage and just the domino effect has been amazing," Hudson said. "It's just time for things to change."