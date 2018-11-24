Kate Hudson Shares Heartwarming New Pic of Son Ryder With Baby Rani

Kate Hudson's family is too sweet!

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a precious new photo of her oldest son, Ryder, holding her newborn daughter, Rani Rose.

"Post Turkey Day my son comes into our bedroom, takes his sister in his arms and spent some solid early morning time loving her. I watched thinking... I’m Thankful for love. Unconditional love and that my children embody what it is when one feels loved," Hudson captioned the cute pic, adding a heart emoji. "Let’s all have an entire year where we stay grateful. Keep this party going :) @mr.ryderrobinson #Rani🌹."

Hudson shares 14-year-old Ryder with ex Chris Robinson and 7-year-old Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy. She and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed little Rani to the world on Oct. 2.

Shortly after her birth, Hudson revealed that they gave Rani a family name, to honor Fujikawa's father. "We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor," she explained.

Hudson's brother, Oliver Hudson, recently opened up to ET about his new niece. Watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Hudson Wows at First Appearance Since Giving Birth Five Weeks Ago

Kate Hudson Celebrates Daughter Turning 1 Month Old With Sweet Photo

Inside Kate Hudson's Modern Approach to Motherhood

Related Gallery