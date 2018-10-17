Ryder Robinson is a proud older brother.

On Tuesday, Kate Hudson's 14-year-old son with ex-husband Chris Robinson shared adorable photos of him holding his newborn sister, Rani, on Instagram. Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed Rani on Oct. 2.

In the photos, Ryder gazes lovingly at his baby sister as he cradles her, and later, makes faces while attempting to get her to laugh.

Clearly, the newest addition the to the family already has everyone wrapped around her little finger. Hudson recently shared a picture of her early morning snuggles with Rani, as well as a touching video of Fujikawa completely enraptured with his daughter.

"Kind beautiful man, your pure love is such a gift #daddysgirl," Hudson wrote.

Aside from Rani and Ryder, the 39-year-old actress is also a mom to 7-year-old Bingham, whom she shares with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

For more on Hudson's new baby girl and her modern approach to motherhood, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Hudson Posts Heartwarming Video of Baby Daughter and 'Kind Beautiful' Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson Shares Cute Pic of Her 'Early Morning' Snuggles With Daughter Rani Rose

Kate Hudson Shares First Photo of Daughter Rani Rose

Related Gallery