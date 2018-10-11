Kate Hudson is having the best morning.

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable new pic of her and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa's newborn daughter, Rani Rose.

In the sweet snap, you can slightly make out baby Rani's face, as she cuddles up close to her mama.

"The early morning calm," Hudson captioned it. "#babybubble."

It's the second picture Hudson has shared of her mini-me so far. The first was a photo of her "little rosebud" bundled up tightly with a striped blanket.

The Almost Famous star revealed via social media that she gave birth to Rani on Tuesday. This marks the first child for Fujikawa, and the third for Hudson, who shares a 14-year-old son, Ryder, with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, and a 7-year-old son, Bingham, with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

Hear more on Rani's arrival in the video below!

