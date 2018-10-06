Kate Hudson Shares First Photo of Daughter Rani Rose

Kate Hudson's baby girl is too cute!

The Almost Famous star took to Instagram on Saturday to share the first photo of her daughter, Rani Rose. The adorable baby girl, who was born on Tuesday, is fast asleep in the pic, snuggled up in her swaddle.

Hudson revealed on Wednesday that she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa decided to name Rani after Fujikawa's father. "We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor," she explained.

But with Saturday's pic, it seems the actress has a new precious nickname for her little one. "🌹Our little rosebud🌹," Hudson captioned the shot.

Hudson, who is also mom to 14-year-old Ryder Robinson and 7-year-old son Bingham Bellamy, couldn't have been more excited to welcome a baby girl to her family.

In a March interview with The Times, before she announced her pregnancy, Hudson hinted that she'd love to have a daughter. "I'm not done yet. A girl would be fun," she said. 'We'll see how many Danny wants."

