Inside Kate Hudson's Modern Approach to Motherhood

Kate Hudson is a mother of three!

The 39-year-old actress welcomed her third child, daughter Rani Rose, with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, on Tuesday.

While her April pregnancy announcement surprised fans, Hudson was open about her love for motherhood and desire to have more children. "I'm not done yet. A girl would be fun," she told The Timesin March, adding, 'We'll see how many Danny wants."

The Almost Famous star is already a parent to 14-year-old son Ryder (whom she shares with ex Chris Robinson), and 7-year-old son Bingham (whom she shares with ex Matt Bellamy), and though she considers herself a different kind of mother, her kids have always been a big priority.

Here's what we know about Kate Hudson's modern approach to motherhood:

She Admits She's a Little Unconventional

In an April 2016 interview with InStyle, Hudson revealed that while she's strict in some areas, she's overall an unrestrained parent.

"I was really young, like, 23, when I had Ryder. So, our relationship has always been [a little unusual]," Hudson shared. "I mean, we're close, and I am his mom. I'm big on manners. I'm big on politeness. I'm big on gratitude. But I'm a bit of a wild mom."

She Doesn't Always Feel Like She's Doing It Right

Part of that wildness comes from Hudson's atypical schedule, which has her spending chunks of time away from her children. As she explained in a 2016 essay for InStyle, sometimes she feels like she's a bad mom.

"Some days I feel like I should win best mom of the day award, and some days I find myself doing strange things that don't have any real purpose, in faraway corners in my house, and I realize I am literally and deliberately hiding from my children. ... Even as I write this, I am traveling for a week away from my children to promote my book, Pretty Happy, and I'm so happy to have some time to myself and excited to have this experience," she said. "But there's this tight, pulling sensation that never goes away that it comes at the cost of missing a week of my children's lives, and it aches."

"[But] I wouldn't be the best mom I could be if I didn't follow my creative endeavors," she continued. "I would feel an emptiness that would be felt in our home. So a stay-at-home mom will never be my life and that will never be my kids' experience of me."

She Thrives on Chaos

A little mayhem doesn't bother Hudson. In fact, she thrives on it.

"I really want more kids. You know, anywhere between four and six,” she told SiriusXM radio host Jennifer Hutt in a February 2016 interview. "I just love them [kids]. They're a pain in my a**, and they're the best pain in my a** ever."

"I just love every bit of it," she continued. "I love the insanity. I love the chaos. I love laughing with them. I love when I gotta raise my voice at them. I love gathering them all together. I love when I have all the kids."

She Wouldn't Be Surprised If Her Kids Follow in Her Footsteps

"I definitely believe it's in the DNA," she told The Times in March of her sons becoming performers. The actress noted that Ryder is a “great mimic” who might have a future in comedy and Bingham is “abnormally musical” and has been playing drums “since he was a year and a half."

"It's just what you know,” she added. “It's in your gut and you just pursue it."

But Sometimes She 'Cramps Their Style'

Hudson's 2017 buzz cut made headlines, but was a big deal in her household for another reason. "Ryder's like, 'Mom, you're cramping my style,'" she laughed during a September 2017 interview with ET. "But when I did it, he was like, 'Oh my God, we actually ...' It was the first time he even could see that we looked, you know, that he looked like his mommy."

"Now it's starting to grow out, and Ryder's growing his out," she added.

Just two months later, Ryder seemed to be on board with twinning with his mom. "This summer we had the exact same haircut," Ryder told ET in November, revealing that setting the trend for his fashion-forward mom was "honestly was kind of awesome."

She Couldn't Be More Excited to Be a Mom Again

The actress' excitement over her little girl was evident from the moment she confirmed her pregnancy. "We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her gender reveal. "My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕."

See more on Hudson in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Hudson Gives Birth to First Child With Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson Is Absolutely Glowing at Her Backyard Baby Shower

Kate Hudson Recalls Goldie Hawn Going for a Swim and Getting Pizza While She Was in Labor With Son Bing

Related Gallery