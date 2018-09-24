Kate Hudson Is Absolutely Glowing at Her Backyard Baby Shower

Kate Hudson is getting ready to be a mom of three!

The 39-year-old actress celebrated her soon-to-be born baby girl with a lavish shower on Sunday. Hudson's friends took to Instagram to document the party with stunning pics from the occasion.

Jennifer Meyer posted a photo of Hudson -- who's expecting her baby with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa -- being embraced by her and three other friends. Hudson is glowing in the shot, opting for a boho-style white dress, pink flower crown and little-to-no makeup.

"Today, celebrating our baby girl who’s having a baby girl 💗 We love you @katehudson 💗," Meyer captioned the pic.

Sara Foster, Fujikawa's stepsister, remembered the fête with two posts on her Instagram Story. One of the pics is a black-and-white version of the group shot that Meyer posted to her account. "Showering out baby girl Fujikawa," Foster wrote alongside the shot.

The second photo showed four of the girls grinning in front a pink-and-white flower wall.

Back in April, ET spoke with Fujikawa's other stepsister, Erin Foster, who said that Hudson "kills the mom game."

"It's such a beautiful thing. Our stepbrother and Kate getting together after 20 years of friendship has been such a beautiful thing," Foster gushed. "... She's been wanting a girl forever. She would've been so happy if it was a boy, but she's going to be such a great mom with a girl."

Here's more on what Foster had to say about Hudson's pregnancy:

