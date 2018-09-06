Kate Hudson is getting ready to welcome her baby girl!

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her ever-growing baby bump. Clad in an orange bikini -- of which the top is only visible, thanks to her belly -- and a pink-and-orange, floor length robe, Hudson appears glowing.

The makeup-free, full-length mirror selfie was taken in what appears to be Hudson's bathroom, showing off the stylish, dark wood floors, a chic white tub and even a pole in the middle of the room.

This isn't the first time the Mother's Day star has given fans a peek at her first pregnancy with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa -- she also has sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 7, from previous relationships. Since announcing that she's expecting back in April, Hudson has posted many a bikini snap, been on an Italian baby moon and dreamt about martinis.

Though the pregnancy was a bit of a surprise, it was definitely something Hudson had previously thought about! In an interview with The Times back in March, the soon-to-be mom of three revealed that she wanted more kids, specifically a girl.

"I'd like to! I'm not done yet. A girl would be fun," she said. “We'll see how many Danny wants."

