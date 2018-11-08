Kate Hudson Wows at First Appearance Since Giving Birth Five Weeks Ago

Kate Hudson stepped out for a good cause on Wednesday!

Just five weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Rani Rose, the 39-year-old actress made her first public appearance and was named a World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador. Hudson first appeared at a talk with fashion designer Michael Kors at the University of California in Los Angeles about the appointment.

For the event, Hudson wore a navy polka-dot dress that she paired with nude pumps. The Almost Famous star styled her blonde bob with loose curls and was grinning from ear to ear during the discussion.

That evening, Kors threw a dinner in Hudson's honor, inviting her family and friends for the special occasion.

For the dinner, the mother of three wore a black wrap dress with a plunging neckline, sparkly embellishments, and sheer capped sleeves. She was joined by her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, her stepfather, Kurt Russell, and her son, Ryder.

Other stars in attendance included Olivia Munn, Sofia Vergara, Nina Dobrev and Lori Laughlin.

Hudson already shares son Ryder, 14, with her ex Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 7, with ex Matt Bellamy. For more on her unconventional approach to parenting, watch the clip below:

