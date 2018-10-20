Kate Hudson Proves Her Love For Baby Rani in Most Precious Photo Yet

There's nothing like a parent's love for their child!

Kate Hudson proved just that as she shared a sweet new photo of her daughter, Rani Rose, on Instagram on Friday night. The 39-year-old actress cuddles her baby girl close in the pic, giving her a precious kiss on the head. The black-and-white shot comes two weeks after Hudson shared the first look at her newborn. She gave birth to Rani on Oct. 2.

"'Love is not an emotion, it’s your very existence,'" Hudson captioned the photo, which was so cute, it may have given pal Gwyneth Paltrow a little baby fever.

"Can I come over?" the Iron Man star wrote in the comments.

Hudson and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, revealed a day after Rani's birth that she was named after Fujikawa's late father. "We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Since then, she's shared a handful of adorable pics of the little one, and it's clear she's not the only one consumed by Rani. Hudson's oldest son, 14-year-old Ryder Robinson, posted photos of himself trying to entertain his baby sister on his Instagram earlier this week.

Hudson is also mom to 7-year-old son Bingham Bellamy. See more on the actress in the video below.

