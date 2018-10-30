Kate Hudson Celebrates Daughter Turning 1 Month Old With Sweet Photo

Kate Hudson’s baby is already a month old!

On Tuesday, the veteran actress marked the occasion (slightly early as her daughter, Rani Rose, was born on Oct. 2) with a touching photo. In the image, the sweet newborn is lying on a pink blanket with her arms folded on her tummy. She is wearing a pink hat and matching gray outfit as she gazes up at the camera.

Ever since Rani’s arrival, the 39-year-old actress has shared photos and videos of her new bundle of joy. Earlier this month, she posted a clip of her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, bonding with their newborn set to Patty Griffin's "You Are Not Alone.” Then, a few weeks later, she posted a black-and-white photo of herself cradling Rani while wrapped in a white blanket. "Love is not an emotion, it’s your very existence," she captioned the mother-daughter photo.

Although she’s been busy embracing motherhood all over again (she already has a 14-year-old son, Ryder, and a 7-year-old daughter, Bingham, from previous relationships), Hudson still found time this past weekend to throw her legendary Halloween party.



This year, the shindig was held at her pal, director-producer Simon Kinberg’s, home in the Hollywood Hills. Among the guests were Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who decided to dress as his fiancee for the big night. Well, sort of. He showed up to the gathering dressed as Sansa Stark, Turner’s character on Game of Thrones. His outfit included a red wig and a velvety blue gown that would have fit right in at Winterfell. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old actress went as an elephant!



Other guests at the party included Olivia Munn, Ashley Greene, Rumer Willis, Evan Ross, Nina Dobrev, Jessica Alba and many more.

Get more breaking celebrity news in the clip below.



RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Halloween Costumes of 2018

Kylie Jenner and Baby Stormi Rock Matching Butterfly Halloween Costumes: Pics!

'Dancing With the Stars' Halloween Night Ends in Brutal Elimination -- Find Out Who Got the Axe!

Related Gallery