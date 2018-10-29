TV

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27: ET Will Be Live Blogging Halloween Night

By Desiree Murphy‍ and Zach Seemayer‍
Get ready for plenty of tricks and treats... it's Halloween Night on Dancing With the Stars!

The ballroom is about to get spooky, as the nine remaining contestants and their pro partners put on their best costumes and perform dances inspired by the upcoming holiday.

Additionally, the show will open with a group number that's described as "a twist" on the classic Halloween film Purple People Eater, and will feature performances by The JabbawockeezStephen "tWitch" Boss, Allison Holker and the cast of the DWTS: Live! winter tour.

ET will be live blogging all the action in the ballroom, so be sure to follow along with us here, on Twitter and Facebook as we recap the routines.

In the meantime, see what all the stars will be dancing to tonight:

Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten
Jazz, "Candyman" by Christina Aguilera

Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess
Argentine Tango, "Mr. Sandman" by SYML

DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold
Salsa, "Under Your Spell" by Leo Soul

Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe
Tango, "Disturbia" by Rihanna

Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile & Jenna Johnson
Argentine Tango, "El Tango de Roxanne" from Moulin Rouge

John Schneider & Emma Slater
Paso Doblé, "Main Titles" from Beetlejuice by Ray Chew Live

Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke
Jive, "Dead Man's Party" by Atwater Men's Club

Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber
Tango, "Shame" by Elle King

Milo Manheim & Witney Carson
Contemporary, "Toxic" by 2WEI

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

