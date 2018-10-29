'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27: ET Will Be Live Blogging Halloween Night
Get ready for plenty of tricks and treats... it's Halloween Night on Dancing With the Stars!
The ballroom is about to get spooky, as the nine remaining contestants and their pro partners put on their best costumes and perform dances inspired by the upcoming holiday.
Additionally, the show will open with a group number that's described as "a twist" on the classic Halloween film Purple People Eater, and will feature performances by The Jabbawockeez, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Allison Holker and the cast of the DWTS: Live! winter tour.
ET will be live blogging all the action in the ballroom, so be sure to follow along with us here, on Twitter and Facebook as we recap the routines.
In the meantime, see what all the stars will be dancing to tonight:
Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten
Jazz, "Candyman" by Christina Aguilera
Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess
Argentine Tango, "Mr. Sandman" by SYML
DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold
Salsa, "Under Your Spell" by Leo Soul
Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe
Tango, "Disturbia" by Rihanna
Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile & Jenna Johnson
Argentine Tango, "El Tango de Roxanne" from Moulin Rouge
John Schneider & Emma Slater
Paso Doblé, "Main Titles" from Beetlejuice by Ray Chew Live
Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke
Jive, "Dead Man's Party" by Atwater Men's Club
Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber
Tango, "Shame" by Elle King
Milo Manheim & Witney Carson
Contemporary, "Toxic" by 2WEI
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
