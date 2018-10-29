Get ready for plenty of tricks and treats... it's Halloween Night on Dancing With the Stars!

The ballroom is about to get spooky, as the nine remaining contestants and their pro partners put on their best costumes and perform dances inspired by the upcoming holiday.

Additionally, the show will open with a group number that's described as "a twist" on the classic Halloween film Purple People Eater, and will feature performances by The Jabbawockeez, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Allison Holker and the cast of the DWTS: Live! winter tour.

In the meantime, see what all the stars will be dancing to tonight:

Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten

Jazz, "Candyman" by Christina Aguilera



Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess

Argentine Tango, "Mr. Sandman" by SYML



DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold

Salsa, "Under Your Spell" by Leo Soul



Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe

Tango, "Disturbia" by Rihanna



Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile & Jenna Johnson

Argentine Tango, "El Tango de Roxanne" from Moulin Rouge



John Schneider & Emma Slater

Paso Doblé, "Main Titles" from Beetlejuice by Ray Chew Live



Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke

Jive, "Dead Man's Party" by Atwater Men's Club



Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber

Tango, "Shame" by Elle King



Milo Manheim & Witney Carson

Contemporary, "Toxic" by 2WEI

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

