Ariana Greenblattloves Halloween.

The 11-year-old actor is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, and while she has been loving every minute of the competition so far, she is extra excited for Sunday's Halloween-themed episode.

The Stuck in the Middle star stopped by ET's studio in Los Angeles earlier this week, where she teased what to expect from her routine. Plus, she took a trip down memory lane to show us her favorite Halloween costumes from the past, while revealing what she and her adorable dog, Foxy, are thinking about wearing while trick or treating this year.

"For the show, I will be dressed up as Mal from [Disney's] Descendants and my partner, Artyon Celestine, is going to be dressing up as Carlos," Ariana teased. "I'm super excited because it's Halloween Night, and Halloween is my favorite holiday!"

The dance comes full circle for Ariana, as she gets to channel her friend, Dove Cameron, who portrayed Mal (the daughter of Maleficent) in the original film and its sequel. Ariana worked with Dove in 2015, when she appeared on Liv and Maddie as Raina, which Dove starred in, playing dual roles as the identical twins.

"Liv and Maddie was my first gig I ever booked," Ariana explained. "Dove has been the sweetest ever since. She's so kind to me and she's like a big sister, you know? So being able to [dance to] a movie that she's in is such a cool experience and I just love that she can be able to see it."

"I think it's a complete surprise for her, actually!" she added. "So, when she watches on Sunday, she's going to be like, 'Oh my gosh, Ariana.' I'm super excited."

In prior years, Ariana tells ET she has dressed up as everything from a sailor, to a vampire, to a broken doll, but is excited to debut an even spookier look for Halloween 2018: "For actual trick or treating, I'll be a character from The Purge."

"It's kinda cool because I'll be a killer ballerina," she added, "which matches with DWTS: Juniors."

As many of Ariana's fans know, she played young Gamora (Zoe Saldana's Guardians of the Galaxy character) in Avengers: Infinity War. We have a feeling the costume will be a popular one this year, so naturally, we had to ask the expert all the tips and tricks on how to perfectly achieve the look.

"It would be so cool to see little Gamora walking around the streets," Ariana said. "I definitely think if you guys don't have a costume yet, definitely go as young Gamora. That would be awesome!"

"You should definitely get green face paint, that's No. 1," she continued. "Get three colors. Silver to do the metal under the eyes, [and then] different shades of green to give it dimension."

Ariana Greenblatt

Whether it's Halloween or just another regular day, Ariana loves dressing up and often finds herself tapping into different characters. The rising star admits that before her performances on DWTS: Juniors, she likes to pretend she's a celebrity hitting the stage for a show.

"There's two of them," says Ariana. "Beyoncé, 'cause she just works it out. My inspiration for the first dance, the Cha Cha, the very beginning of the dance, when I was walking out, I was just thinking of Beyoncé... to be Beyoncé."

"And then the second one would probably have to be Cardi B," she adds. "She just owns it no matter what!"

Okurrr, girl!

As for Foxy? Ariana has narrowed her rescue dog's costume to three options and is hoping her 1.2 million fans on Instagram will help her pick just one before Oct. 31.

ET will be revealing Foxy's Halloween choices on Sunday, a few hours before DWTS: Juniors kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Stay tuned to ETonline.com and Ariana's social media accounts for more!

